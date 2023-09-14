AIUDF MLAs Get Furious After Bilasipara West Legislator Barred from Entering Assembly

Chaos reigned supreme amidst the ongoing autumn session in the newly constructed Assam Assembly building as one of the opposition MLAs was humiliated by a security official inside the premises by not allowing him to enter the house on Thursday.
Speaking to the media, Katlichera MLA Suzamuddin Laskar said, “Our party MLA Hafiz Bashir Ahmed Qasmi of Bilasipara West was humiliated by a security official, he was not allowed to enter the assembly. This is not acceptable at all. He failed to recognize him who has been an MLA for last 20 years. We want the officer to be punished today itself.”
MLA Laskar also claimed that the police officer had intentionally targeted an honourable MLA who belongs to a minority community.
Meanwhile, another AIUDF MLA Majibur Rahman of Dalgaon constituency told the media, “MLA Hafiz Bashir Ahmed Qasmi was giving an interview to the media. After completing his interview he was coming inside the Assembly when the police officer barred him from entering. MLA Hafiz is the leader of the opposition and a senior politician of our party. Such kind of behavior is totally unacceptable.”