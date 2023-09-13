Congress Accuses Himanta Biswa Sarma Of Corruption Linking His Wife's Company; CM Clarifies

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday issued a clarification after Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, in a fresh attack, accused him of using his influence to help his wife benefit from the Pradhanmantri Kisan Sampada Yojana launched by the Centre.
In his clarification, CM Sarma has straight out denied the claims made by Gogoi that he made on platform ‘X’ today.
The chief minister replied to Gogoi’s post, saying, “I would like to clarify that neither my wife nor the company she is associated with has ever received any financial subsidies from the Government of India.”
Earlier today, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi took to the social media platform and accused the chief minister of using “his influence to help his wife’s firm get Rs 10 crore as part of credit linked subsidy.”
In his post, Gogoi quizzed the CM, asking if the Central government schemes are meant to “enrich the BJP”?
Sharing an image of the scheme’s beneficiaries list as claimed by Gogoi, he wrote, “PM Modi launched the Kisan Sampada scheme to double the income of farmers of India. But in Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma used his influence to help his wife’s firm get Rs 10 crore as part of credit linked subsidy. Are Central government schemes meant to enrich BJP?”
Upping the ante, Gaurav Gogoi cited the Ministry of Food Processing website for the information above. He further wrote, "The Ministry of Food Processing website clearly shows the name of the person and the company she is associated with. The Rs 10 crore government grant has also been approved. Please report to the Union Minister if their website has been hacked."
CM Sarma was quick to respond where he reiterated his stance, saying, "I would like to reiterate again with full responsibility that my wife and the company she is associated with have not taken or received any subsidies from the Government of India."
The Congress MP also shared a link of the website in his next post. He wrote, "For the convenience of the Hon’ble Chief Minister I am attaching the link to the website of the Ministry of Food Processing. It shows the list of companies and promoters who have received the Rs 10 crore government subsidy. Please see serial 10. mofpi.gov.in/sites/default/files/details_of_70_agro_processing_cluster_projects_2.pdf"
The PM Krishi Sampada scheme is an all-inclusive package to give a renewed thrust to the food processing sector in India. The scheme is launched to benefit the farmers by increasing their income, generate employment opportunities, stimulate the export of processed food and reduce food wastage.