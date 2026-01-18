AIUDF Open to Congress Alliance, Says Badruddin Ajmal

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Sunday said his party is still hopeful of an alliance with the Congress ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, adding that AIUDF is ready to consider a tie-up if the Congress comes forward.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters during the inauguration of the newly built Mufti Abdul Haque Markaz Academy School at Balapara in Jogighopa, Ajmal said defeating the BJP in Assam would require unity among opposition forces.

“To stop the BJP in Assam, there is only one formula: everyone must come together. If the Congress comes forward for an alliance, we are ready to think 100 per cent,” Ajmal said. However, he added that since the Congress has so far ruled out an alliance, AIUDF will contest the elections alone if needed.

Ajmal also claimed that AIUDF still enjoys strong support in Assam, saying there is “still a wave” in favour of his party.

During the interaction, Ajmal launched a sharp attack on independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, calling him “mentally unstable” and claiming that Gogoi would be “politically finished” in the upcoming elections.

Ajmal also spoke about Rezaul Karim Sarkar. He said he had personally called Sarkar 12 hours before he joined the Congress, advising him not to make the move.

“I told him not to join the Congress. Once you go there, you will have to keep quiet, and it will only damage your reputation,” Ajmal said, adding that Sarkar’s current situation had proved his point.

However, Ajmal said that AIUDF would welcome Rezaul Karim Sarkar back if he decides to return to the party.

Further, Ajmal spoke about Zubeen Garg, describing him as a “good human being” whose songs carried strong messages. He even hummed a line from one of Zubeen’s songs, saying he often feels like singing them.

Ajmal also demanded that Zubeen Garg be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, calling him a cultural symbol of Assam.

Also Read: “No Space for AIUDF as Kingmaker in Assam”: Pijush Hazarika