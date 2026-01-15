“No Space for AIUDF as Kingmaker in Assam”: Pijush Hazarika

With the 2026 Assam Assembly elections approaching, political rhetoric in the state is steadily intensifying. Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), firmly rejecting the party’s claim that it could emerge as a “kingmaker” in the next Assembly polls.

Hazarika was responding to remarks made by AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam at Rupahihat, where the legislator claimed that the party would play a decisive role in government formation after the 2026 elections.

Dismissing the statement, the minister said the AIUDF lacks the political strength and public support required to influence the formation of a government in Assam.

“The AIUDF can never be a kingmaker in Assam. If they want to be kingmakers, they should go to Bangladesh and become kings there,” Hazarika said, triggering strong reactions in political circles.

He further asserted that the people of Assam would never accept such political influence from the AIUDF and that voters would decisively prevent the party from gaining leverage in the state’s power structure.

According to Hazarika, public sentiment in Assam will determine the limits of the AIUDF’s political role, adding that the electorate is fully aware of the party’s intentions.

The exchange comes amid rising political tensions as parties across the state sharpen their strategies and rhetoric ahead of the high-stakes 2026 Assembly elections.

