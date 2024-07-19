AIUDF Questions Assam Govt's Decision To Repeal Muslim Marriages Act

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) General Secretary Rafiqul Islam has questioned the Assam government's sudden decision to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act of 1935, criticizing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s decision which the latter says will ensure parity in marriages and divorce registration.
Reacting to the decision, Islam said, " This act has been going on from 1935... It had no clashes with the Constitution of Assam and had no issues whatsoever. What was the need to suddenly repeal it?"
He argued that the government's decision aims to create difficulties for the people. "The Indian constitution allows Muslims to look into matters of marriage and divorce under personal laws... He is giving vague reasons that this act had provisions for child marriage, because of which the government is repealing it... Now they want Muslims to register their marriages and divorces with the government. They just want to trouble people...," Islam added.
On Thursday, CM Sarma-led Assam government decided to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act of 1935 to prevent child marriage and ensure parity in marriage and divorce registration.
The Chief Minister took to X and wrote"We have taken a significant step to ensure justice for our daughters and sisters by putting additional safeguards against child marriage. In the meeting of the #AssamCabinet today we have decided to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act and Rules 1935 vide the Assam Repealing Bill 2024."
Explaining the objective behind the decision, the Chief Minister stated, "To bring parity to the registration of marriage and divorce, the State Cabinet has approved the Assam Repealing Bill, 2024, which aims to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935, and the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Rules, 1935. The bill will be placed before the next monsoon session of the Assam Legislative Assembly for consideration. The State Cabinet has also directed that suitable legislation be brought for the registration of Muslim marriages in Assam, to be considered in the next session of the Assembly."
Earlier on Wednesday, CM Sarma reiterated his concerns about the issue of "changing demography," describing it as a matter of "life and death" for him. Citing data, he noted that the Muslim population was 12 percent in 1951 and has now reached 40 percent.
The Chief Minister alleged that 'illegal immigrants' are marrying tribal girls without following due process and stated that the BJP would make a law to stop the exploitation of tribal daughters marrying illegal immigrants.