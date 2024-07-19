AIUDF Questions Assam Govt's Decision To Repeal Muslim Marriages Act

Explaining the objective behind the decision, the Chief Minister stated, "To bring parity to the registration of marriage and divorce, the State Cabinet has approved the Assam Repealing Bill, 2024, which aims to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935, and the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Rules, 1935. The bill will be placed before the next monsoon session of the Assam Legislative Assembly for consideration. The State Cabinet has also directed that suitable legislation be brought for the registration of Muslim marriages in Assam, to be considered in the next session of the Assembly."