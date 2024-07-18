Pravin Togadia Urges Assam CM to Repeat 'Lachit Barphukan 2' to Protect State from Bangladeshi Infiltrators

Pravin Togadia, an Indian doctor, cancer surgeon, and advocate for Hindu nationalism from Gujarat, has expressed strong support for Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks on the changing demography in Assam due to the surge in the Muslim population.
Togadia's comments came in response to CM Sarma's statement in Ranchi, where he highlighted the significant demographic shift in Assam, with the Muslim population rising from 12% in 1951 to 40% today.
In a video message, Togadia stated, "I agree with whatever was said by the Chief Minister of Assam in Ranchi on Wednesday. The state is reeling under dual circumstances of living and death. Assam is on the verge of getting destroyed by merging into Greater Bangladesh. I urge the Chief Minister of the state to march forward and conduct DNA tests in the next six months and relieve Assam from Bangladeshi Infiltrators and repeat Lachit Barphukan 2. The greatest warrior of all times, Lachit Barphukan, thwarted the invasion by the vastly superior Mughal Forces in the Battle of Saraighat (1671). CM Sarma, now it’s up to you to thwart the invasion of Bangladeshi Infiltrators in Assam and help the state not get merged into Greater Bangladesh. Rather, make Bangladesh a part of Greater Assam. I urge the people of Assam to stand by the Chief Minister’s vision.”
Earlier, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing the media in Ranchi, Jharkhand, said, "Changing demography is a big issue for me. In Assam, the Muslim population has reached 40% today. In 1951, it was 12%. We have lost many districts. This is not a political issue for me. It is a matter of life and death for me.”
Togadia’s endorsement of CM Sarma’s stance highlights the growing concern among certain sections of society regarding demographic changes in Assam and their potential implications.