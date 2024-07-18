Pravin Togadia Urges Assam CM to Repeat 'Lachit Barphukan 2' to Protect State from Bangladeshi Infiltrators

In a video message, Togadia stated, "I agree with whatever was said by the Chief Minister of Assam in Ranchi on Wednesday. The state is reeling under dual circumstances of living and death. Assam is on the verge of getting destroyed by merging into Greater Bangladesh. I urge the Chief Minister of the state to march forward and conduct DNA tests in the next six months and relieve Assam from Bangladeshi Infiltrators and repeat Lachit Barphukan 2. The greatest warrior of all times, Lachit Barphukan, thwarted the invasion by the vastly superior Mughal Forces in the Battle of Saraighat (1671). CM Sarma, now it’s up to you to thwart the invasion of Bangladeshi Infiltrators in Assam and help the state not get merged into Greater Bangladesh. Rather, make Bangladesh a part of Greater Assam. I urge the people of Assam to stand by the Chief Minister’s vision.”