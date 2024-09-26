AIUDF Slams Assam Govt For Violating High Court Order On Evictions

"Bandarmatha in Goalpara district is a revenue village. But the government evicted several families from this village. Apart from this, the government also evicted Myadi land patta holder families at Sonapur Kachutali area, which is a tribal belt and block area. The government has violated the High Court order as the High Court had ordered the government not to conduct an eviction drive at Kachutali area till September 30. Our party president and president of Assam Jamiyat Badruddin Ajmal and other leaders submitted a memorandum to the Assam Governor," stated Rafiqul Islam