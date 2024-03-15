AIUDF to Contest in 3 Out of 14 Lok Sabha Constituencies in Assam

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has unveiled its electoral roadmap for the 2018 Lok Sabha elections in Assam. Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, the President of AIUDF, disclosed the party's intention to contest in three out of the state's 14 constituencies. In a press release issued by Ajmal, AIUDF announced its candidacy for the Dhubri, Karimganj, and Nagaon constituencies, marking a strategic move in its bid for representation in the upcoming elections.