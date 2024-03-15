AIUDF to Contest in 3 Out of 14 Lok Sabha Constituencies in Assam

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has unveiled its electoral roadmap for the 2018 Lok Sabha elections in Assam. Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, the President of AIUDF, disclosed the party's intention to contest in three out of the state's 14 constituencies. In a press release issued by Ajmal, AIUDF announced its candidacy for the Dhubri, Karimganj, and Nagaon constituencies, marking a strategic move in its bid for representation in the upcoming elections.
Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, himself a prominent figure in Assam politics, has announced his candidacy for the 2 No. Dhubri constituency. Additionally, Sahabul Islam Choudhury has been nominated to represent AIUDF in the 7 No. Karimganj constituency, while Aminul Islam will contest from the 9 No. Nagaon constituency.
This strategic decision by AIUDF signifies its targeted approach towards the upcoming elections, focusing its resources and efforts on key constituencies where it believes it has strong prospects. The announcement of candidates underscores the party's commitment to providing representation and advocating for the interests of the people in these constituencies.
As the election campaign unfolds, AIUDF will likely intensify its efforts to connect with voters and communicate its vision and agenda for the development and welfare of Assam. The contest in these constituencies is expected to be closely watched, with AIUDF aiming to make significant inroads in the political landscape of the state.