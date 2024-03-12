Lok Sabha 2024

Congress Announces List of Candidates from Assam for Lok Sabha Polls

Gaurav Gogoi to contest from Jorhat, Pradyut Bordoloi from Nagaon.
Congress Announces List of Candidates from Assam for Lok Sabha Polls
Congress Announces List of Candidates from Assam for Lok Sabha Polls
Pratidin Time

The Central Election Committee of the Congress party has unveiled its second list of 43 candidates who will vie for seats in the Lok Sabha general elections slated for later this year. Among these contenders are prominent figures selected to represent Assam.

According to a press statement issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the following candidates have been chosen to contest from various constituencies in Assam:

Gaurav Gogoi: Jorhat

Pradyut Bordoloi: Nagaon

Garjan Mashhary: Kokrajhar

Rakibul Hussain: Dhubri

Deep Bayan: Barpeta

Madhab Rajbanshi: Darrang-Udalguri

Mira Barthakur Goswami: Guwahati

Joyram Engleng: Diphu-ST

Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury: Karimganj

Surjya Kanta Sarkar: Silchar

Roselina Tirkey: Kaziranga

Lal Ganju: Sonitpur

Sources suggest that the Congress party has upheld its position regarding the Lakhimpur seat, with Uday Shankar Hazarika and Rani Narah emerging as potential candidates.

This announcement underscores the Congress party's strategic preparations as it gears up for the forthcoming electoral battle in Assam, a state known for its political significance within the larger context of Indian politics.

Here's the full list of 43-candidates

List of Candidates p1
List of Candidates p1
List of Candidates p2
List of Candidates p2
Congress Announces List of Candidates from Assam for Lok Sabha Polls
Congress Releases First List Of 39 Candidates For Lok Sabha Polls
Gaurav Gogoi
2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Pradyut Bardoloi
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC)
All India Congress Committee

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
lok-sabha-2024>>lok-sabha-2024/congress-announces-list-of-candidates-from-assam-for-lok-sabha-polls
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com