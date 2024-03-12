Congress Announces List of Candidates from Assam for Lok Sabha Polls

The Central Election Committee of the Congress party has unveiled its second list of 43 candidates who will vie for seats in the Lok Sabha general elections slated for later this year. Among these contenders are prominent figures selected to represent Assam.
According to a press statement issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the following candidates have been chosen to contest from various constituencies in Assam:
Gaurav Gogoi: Jorhat
Pradyut Bordoloi: Nagaon
Garjan Mashhary: Kokrajhar
Rakibul Hussain: Dhubri
Deep Bayan: Barpeta
Madhab Rajbanshi: Darrang-Udalguri
Mira Barthakur Goswami: Guwahati
Joyram Engleng: Diphu-ST
Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury: Karimganj
Surjya Kanta Sarkar: Silchar
Roselina Tirkey: Kaziranga
Lal Ganju: Sonitpur
Sources suggest that the Congress party has upheld its position regarding the Lakhimpur seat, with Uday Shankar Hazarika and Rani Narah emerging as potential candidates.
This announcement underscores the Congress party's strategic preparations as it gears up for the forthcoming electoral battle in Assam, a state known for its political significance within the larger context of Indian politics.
Here's the full list of 43-candidates