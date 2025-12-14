"AIUDF to Go Solo in 2026 Polls, Will Politically End BJP": Badruddin Ajmal

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Sunday said the party is fully prepared for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections and will contest the polls without entering into any alliance with opposition parties, reaffirming its “Ekla Chalo” policy.

Speaking to the media, Ajmal said AIUDF aims to politically eliminate the BJP, asserting that the ruling party would be “completely expired” in the coming elections. Ajmal also targeted the Chief Minister, alleging that the CM was using AI-generated, morphed photographs to project himself as a hero during his Dubai visit.

He also took a jibe at opposition leaders Akhil Gogoi and Gaurav Gogoi, claiming they lacked a strong political base. Referring to Akhil Gogoi’s previous electoral victory, Ajmal said he had won with a narrow margin and added that “no one knows what will happen this time,” though he remarked that he would pray for him.

Commenting on the Zubeen Garg charge sheet, Ajmal termed it a “drama” and accused the Chief Minister of having a “negative mindset.” He added that speaking out could even invite cases against him.

Addressing speculation about AIUDF MLAs joining the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Ajmal said the party had no objection if any MLA chose to leave. “Instead, count how many AGP MLAs are coming to us,” he said, adding that AGP should not worry about AIUDF. Ajmal further claimed that AGP has no political relevance without the BJP.

On the prospects of Akhil Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Ajmal said both leaders should win and enter the Assembly, stating that a strong opposition is necessary. “I will pray for both of them,” he added.

