AIUDF Votes for Ripun Borah for Sonia Gandhi, Not for Bhupen Borah: Sirajuddin Ajmal

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Sirajuddin Ajmal on Thursday claimed that they are voting for Ripun Bora at the Rajya Sabha polls not for Bhupen Borah but for the Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi.

Certain controversies have been pertaining over the past few days regarding the Rajya Sabha elections.

On the one hand, the Congress has accused the AIUDF of having an unofficial alliance with the BJP and that the party would vote for the candidates fielded by the BJP-led alliance.

AIUDF, on the other denied the allegations and even issued a three-line whip making it mandatory for all its MLAs to vote for the joint candidate fielded by the AIUDF, Congress, CPI (M) and Raijor Dal.

Congress also alleged that the AIUDF has sold five of its MLAs to BJP.

AIUDF on Thursday said that to prevent cross-voting, all their 15 MLAs headed towards the polling station together.

Before heading for voting procedure, AIUDF MLA Sirajuddin Ajmal said, “We are voting for Ripun Bora and that is final. It is not because of Bhupen Borah as he is not a factor for us. The only reason we are still voting for Ripun Bora is because of Madam Sonia Gandhi.”

He added that the allegations made by some Congress MLAs as well as APCC president Bhupen Bora will be proven wrong after the results are out.

Also Read: Assam CM Ranked 32 Among 100 Most Powerful Leaders List