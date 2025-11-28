Assam Assembly Passes Land Bill to Grant Pattas to Over 3 Lakh Tea Workers

The Assam Legislative Assembly on Friday passed The Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holdings (Amendment) Bill, paving the way for over three lakh tea garden workers to receive land pattas, a major policy move with significant socio-economic impact across the state.

According to the government, nearly 3.33 lakh workers will be allotted pattas over 2.18 lakh bighas of land within tea estates. The move is expected to benefit more than 14.57 lakh tea worker families. Committees will be formed in every tea garden to oversee the implementation process.

Under the new provisions, land allotted to workers cannot be transferred for 20 years, though it can be mortgaged for securing bank loans. After 20 years, the land may be sold but only to residents of the same tea estate. The allotted land will be included under protected categories similar to Tribal Belts and Blocks.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the Assembly that workers receiving pattas will also be eligible for government assistance for building houses. A special scheme to support worker housing will be launched soon.

The Chief Minister added that land surveys are underway in char (sandbar) areas based on the recommendations of the BK Sharma Commission. Muslims residing in these areas since before 1951 will also be considered for land pattas. The survey is being conducted under the Mission Basundhara initiative.

Once the char survey is completed, issuance of pattas will be taken up for consideration. Sarma further stated that construction of worker housing in tea gardens under ATC will begin shortly.

Meanwhile, the Nagaon district administration will conduct eviction drives on Saturday in Lutumari and Borapani to clear encroachments on government and forest land.

Also Read: “Detention Room?” What Assam Minister Bimal Borah Suggests For Suspended MLAs.