AIUDF Warns of Protest if Assam Govt Repeals Muslim Marriage Registration Bill

The opposition in Assam have voiced strong objections against the Muslim Marriage Registration Bill 2024, indicating they will support the amendment only related to child marriage provisions but will oppose any government interference with marriage and divorce regulations.
It may be mentioned that, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to introduce the bill in the Assam state assembly session that began today. The proposed legislation will mandate government registration of marriages and divorces among members of the Muslim community in the state.
AIUDF MLA Mazibur Rahman criticized the bill, asserting, “We support the amendment of the bill but if they want to repeal the bill, we will protest and fight against this. We want to rectify the provision of child marriage in the bill. Himanta Biswa Sarma wants to repeal this act because he wants to play the card of communalism. We have no problem with registering our marriages and divorce but we will also follow the rules of Muslim law.”
Congress leader Wazed Ali Choudhury echoed similar concerns, stating, “A magistrate cannot replace a Qazi in overseeing religious matters. We oppose the bill and are not against child marriage amendments, but repealing this act would be contrary to 'Shariat' laws.”
Congress MLA Nurul Huda said that Muslim marriages should be conducted according to the Quran and Hadis, not in a court.
"The govt has no right to meddle with religion. This is an attempt to go against a particular community. We will not accept it. We will oppose it," he said.