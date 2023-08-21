There Is No More 'Modi Wave', Says AIUDF MLA

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Aminul Islam on Monday asserted that "Modi wave", which was earlier across the country, is no more and the people do not believe in the BJP anymore.
Islam, who is the party General Secretary, said, “Assembly elections in five states are coming. It is clear that the Modi wave is now over and it is in descending order and gradually descending and the wave is not working anymore. Because earlier they had made so many promises but failed to maintain everything.”
He said that that earlier there was a tremendous Modi wave in the country like ‘Har Har Modi Ghar Ghar Modi’ but it isn’t the case anymore.
“But this time Modi wave is not there. The people have already taken their stand against PM Modi, because of the price hike there, almost all the properties they are selling, and lots of mismanagement is going on. The common people are not believing BJP now,” Islam said.
The AIUDF MLA also alleged that ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections in five states, Haryana-like clashes may erupt in Assam, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh as well.
"BJP and RSS can do anything for getting support from the people in the 2024 general elections or Assembly polls in five states. There is a possibility of a clash like Haryana in Assam, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh,” he said.
“In Assam, they have incited clashes several times and the people of Assam are not aware of this...The common people of Assam are always peace-loving people," the AIUDF MLA added.