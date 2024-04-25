AIUDF's Aminul Islam Lodges FIR Against Pradyut Bordoloi

In a notable development preceding the impending elections, Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi finds himself embroiled in an FIR lodged at the Nagaon Sadar police station by Aminul Islam of the AIUDF.
The complaint stems from Bordoloi's claims alleging the BJP-AIUDF's joint utilization of a helicopter for campaign purposes. Bordoloi's remarks sparked swift retaliation from Aminul Islam, resulting in the filing of a formal complaint.
Aminul Islam, also an MLA and Lok Sabha hopeful, registered the FIR, accusing MP Pradyut Bordoloi of propagating falsehoods. Bordoloi's assertions regarding the shared use of campaign resources were vehemently refuted by Aminul.
In response, Aminul Islam rebuffed Bordoloi's accusations as unfounded and without merit. The Nagaon Lok Sabha contender expressed discontent not only towards Bordoloi but also towards Chief Minister's ally Suresh Bora and Bordoloi himself. Asserting a perceived conspiracy against him, Aminul emphasized that the FIR was filed to address these concerns.