Ajit Bhuyan Takes Charge as New President of Asom Sonmilito Morcha

Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan has been appointed as the new President of the Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASOM) sources said.
On the other hand, Jones Ingti Kathar and Suprakash Talukdar have been given charges of Executive Presidents. This announcement was made during a press conference following a meeting of the Asom Sonmilito Morcha on Thursday.
Meanhwile, the Communist Party of India (ML) has decided to field a candidate on behalf of ASOM for the Behali constituency, sources added.
During the press briefing, leaders emphasized, "We will not deviate from the objectives for which the Asom Sonmilito Morcha was formed. This coalition will continue."
Furthermore, they expressed dissatisfaction with the betrayal demonstrated by Congress. They also asserted that ASOM will exist in Assam without the Congress.
It may be mentioned that on Wednesday, Bhupen Borah resigned as the President of the Asom Sonmilito Morcha. He cited "tremendous pressure" and unresolved disputes regarding the candidacy for the upcoming Behali by-poll as reasons for his departure.