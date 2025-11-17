“Ajmal Is the Emergency Service of Himanta Biswa Sarma”: Gaurav Gogoi's Sharp Attack

In a sharp political attack ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal of operating in mutual dependence, claiming that their political survival is intertwined.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi said, “Ajmal is the lifeline and the 108 emergency number for Himanta Biswa Sarma. As the elections draw closer, both are panicking. AIUDF has always acted as his companion when the BJP feels threatened.”

He further claimed that Ajmal’s political position has weakened significantly, prompting him to seek support from AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

“Ajmal knows his condition is not strong; that’s why he has approached Owaisi. And hearing this, Himanta Biswa Sarma seems quite pleased,” Gogoi remarked.

Countering the alleged partnership between the BJP and AIUDF, Gogoi said the “We, the Congress party, will unite with other Opposition parties and hold discussions, and together build a new Assam."

