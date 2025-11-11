“CM Sarma Neglects Communities but Congress Always Stands With the People”: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader and APCC President Gaurav Gogoi convened an important meeting on Tuesday to strengthen the party’s grassroots base and discuss strategies ahead of the upcoming elections. Key organisational and political issues were deliberated during the session.

Addressing the recent explosion in Delhi, Gogoi demanded a thorough investigation into the incident, criticising the handling of national security matters.

He also highlighted what he described as continued neglect by the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, toward various communities. Gogoi alleged that Sarma ignored cases of misconduct by BJP leaders, including the alleged mistreatment of Shankar Pegu, and bypassed invitations to important tribal leaders such as Tuli Ram Ronghang from Karbi Anglong, even sending him abroad for a legal case instead of including him in political consultations.

Gogoi emphasised that the party is actively campaigning for the upcoming polls and reiterated that Congress remains committed to representing all six communities in the state. “We are always with the people, and the Congress party stands by their side,” he said.

Gogoi accused Sarma of politically sidelining leaders across communities, including former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and prominent leaders from the Bodo, Karbi, and Mishing communities. He said the Chief Minister has consistently failed to include all stakeholders on public platforms, demonstrating a pattern of political and social neglect.

The meeting also set the stage for another significant session scheduled for Tuesday, aimed at strengthening party alliances and coordination with other opposition parties. Gogoi clarified that only select leaders were invited for this preparatory meeting, with communication maintained via letters and phone calls for others.

Also Read: Hundreds Across Districts Join Congress Under Gaurav Gogoi’s Leadership