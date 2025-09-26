Citizens Write to President, Urge CBI Investigation into Zubeen Garg's Death

In the wake of the sudden death of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg, residents of Golaghat district have appealed to President Droupadi Murmu to order a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the singer's demise.

In a letter addressed to the President, the citizens expressed their deep concern, stating, “Your Excellency is well aware of the sudden death of the pole star of Assamese cultural arena Zubeen Garg and the profound grief in which the people of Assam drowned for several days.”

According to the postmortem report, Zubeen Garg drowned. The letter raised critical questions about accountability, asking, “Now the question arises as to who was responsible for the tragic death of Zubeen Garg, the great singer and an icon of Assamese cultural arena.”

The residents alleged that the singer had been reluctant to travel to Singapore and was reportedly "compelled to do so under pressure". They also cited “pre-incident and post-incident contradictory statements appearing in the media and social media” that have fueled suspicions of a possible conspiracy against the late singer.

Highlighting jurisdictional challenges, the letter noted that “the CID has powers of investigation limited to Indian territory only” and that the death occurred abroad. The citizens urged that “a more powerful investigative agency like the CBI be engaged to investigate the death of Zubeen Garg,” and suggested that “a sitting or a retired Gauhati High Court Judge having judicial authority to coordinate between CID, CBI and international agencies, supervise and guide the investigation, should be appointed in this case.

The citizens have request the resident to pass necessary order as prayed for, so that suspicious circumstances which led to the tragic death of the icon are revealed and the persons responsible for the tragic death are punished for the same.

