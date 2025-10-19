AJP Chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi Draws Michael Jackson Parallel in Zubeen Garg Probe

It has been one month since the untimely demise of beloved Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Across Assam and beyond, fans and admirers remain deeply saddened by the loss, expressing grief over the void left by the artist whose songs and ideals touched millions.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi, chief of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), along with Zubeen Garg’s supporters, has called for swift and transparent justice, stressing that there is no alternative but truth and accountability. “Justice must be served for Zubeen Da. Today is the day to uphold his ideals,” Gogoi said. “Zubeen Garg stood firm in the face of danger and never favoured anyone. His life was an open book, and we are committed to carrying forward his principles.”

Supporters highlighted the urgency of clarifying the mysterious circumstances surrounding Garg’s death on September 19. “We want to know the actual facts of that day. The mysterious claim of his death, now being investigated as a possible murder, must be fully clarified,” they said. They drew parallels to the United States’ handling of Michael Jackson’s death, emphasizing that even when deaths occur due to negligence, justice was delivered, holding responsible parties accountable.

“Zubeen was not just an artist; he was a voice for the people, raising his voice against injustice and contributing during crises in the state,” Gogoi added. “He dreamed of a new Assam, and it is our responsibility to carry forward that vision and fulfil his last wish.”

The statement further stressed that justice must be delivered without political interference or theatrics. Gogoi called for all eyewitnesses to be brought to Assam for interrogation and for no one to be spared in the investigation. “Like Zubeen Da, I fear no one. Everyone must open their hearts and fight for what is right,” he concluded.

As the investigation continues, supporters and citizens alike remain steadfast in their demand for truth and justice for Zubeen Garg, hoping that the legacy of the iconic singer will inspire action and accountability.

