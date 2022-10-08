AJP Condemns Amit Shah’s Visit to Assam

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating that the six-storeyed party office has been constructed by people’s money.

The AJP appealed the BJP not to cheat and deceive people.

Condemning Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Assam, the AJP said that central leaders have betrayed the people of Assam by making false promises.

While addressing a press conference on Saturday, the AJP members said, “Six tribes of Assam have not yet received scheduled tribes status. No steps has been taken from the Centre to combat flood situation in the state. The BJP has only looted the people of the state.”

“The BJP is constructing huge structures by the money earned from the contribution of Assam’s businessman. The businessman are facing a tough time during the BJP’s rule,” they further said.

The AJP said that the BJP has not fulfilled any promises since 2014.