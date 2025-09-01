AJP Cries Foul as Madani Spends Night at Ajmal’s Goalpara Mansion

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has come out strongly against the sudden visit of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) president Maulana Mahmood Madani to the state, alleging that the move is aimed at fomenting communal tensions.

In a statement issued on Monday, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan urged the Assam Police to immediately detain Madani and send him back to Delhi. The leaders claimed that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in tacit understanding with AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, had invited Madani to Assam to “ignite the fire of communalism” in the state.

“Madani’s stay last night at Ajmal’s residence in Karbala, near Goalpara town, clearly exposes the arrangement. He has arrived in Assam at Ajmal’s expense and under his guidance, with the sole purpose of spreading a communal agenda,” the AJP statement read.

The party leaders stressed that while every citizen in a free country has the right to travel from one place to another, Madani’s “communal intent” is transparent. “His visit and his words have the potential to disturb the delicate fabric of harmony in Assam. He must refrain from making any provocative statements or engaging in activities that could damage social cohesion,” Gogoi and Bhuyan warned.

The AJP leadership further reminded that Madani has in the past made statements that created communal undercurrents in Assam. “The police are not unaware of his record. They should have already taken preventive action to detain and send him back,” the statement added.

Calling for the Home Department to intervene, AJP demanded that the government direct the police to ensure Madani’s detention and deportation in the larger interest of peace and social unity in Assam.

“The people of Assam will not tolerate any attempt to vitiate communal harmony. Madani’s sudden arrival at Ajmal’s residence is not a coincidence—it is a calculated move. The government must act immediately,” the statement concluded.