AJP General Secretary Files FIR Over Forged Letter Circulating on Social Media

Jagadish Bhuyan, General Secretary of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), has filed a formal complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station, Assam Police, over a forged letter falsely attributed to him that has been circulating on social media.

According to the complaint, the forged document, dated August 13, 2025, purportedly addressed to Akhil Gogol, President of Raijor Dal, falsely claims that Bhuyan apologized for not informing Gogol before his meetings with national leaders in Delhi, including Congress Leader of the Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi and Deputy Leader of the Opposition Shri Gaurav Gogoi in the Lok Sabha.

The AJP leader stated that the letter was circulated on August 15, 2025, across multiple social media platforms, including Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), by several individuals. Screenshots and links provided in the complaint include posts from accounts such as Mr. Bikul Deka New, and a now-deleted post by Mr. Dilip Sarma, who identifies as a media panellist of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Pradesh.

Bhuyan described the circulation of the forged letter as defamatory and an attempt to malign his reputation. In his complaint, he invoked provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and the Information Technology Act, 2000, urging cybercrime authorities to investigate, identify the perpetrators, and take appropriate legal action.

The AJP has called this act a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation and create political discord, especially at a time when discussions on the implementation of the Assam Accord, 40 years after its signing, are underway at the national level.

The Assam Police Cyber Crime unit has acknowledged receipt of the complaint and is expected to begin an investigation into the matter.

