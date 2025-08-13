Tensions flared in Assam's Golaghat on Wednesday after an individual identified as Manuj Borah was arrested for posting obscene comments on social media aimed at the late mother of Lurinjyoti Gogoi, president of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).
The youth wing had filed a formal complaint against Borah, prompting the police to take him into custody.
Addressing the incident, a Jatiya Yuva Shakti leader said: "We have filed complaints across the state, and finally Kamarbandha Police acted with our support. We were shocked when certain BJP workers gathered at the police station and tried to block our entry. When we questioned them, they fled. This seems orchestrated. The culprit acted under influence, and a proper investigation is necessary. He has insulted every mother in Assam."
Local sources also allege that BJP leaders visited the police station during the protests, reportedly obstructing the youth wing’s activities and escalating tensions further.
The arrest sparked immediate protests by the party’s youth wing, Jatiya Yuva Shakti, outside Kamarbandha Police Station, demanding appropriate action and the arrest of others involved.
Man Arrested in Golaghat for Obscene Comments on AJP Chief’s Mother
Manuj Borah was arrested in Golaghat for posting obscene comments on AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s late mother, sparking youth protests and calls for further arrests.
Follow Us
Tensions flared in Assam's Golaghat on Wednesday after an individual identified as Manuj Borah was arrested for posting obscene comments on social media aimed at the late mother of Lurinjyoti Gogoi, president of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).
The youth wing had filed a formal complaint against Borah, prompting the police to take him into custody.
Addressing the incident, a Jatiya Yuva Shakti leader said: "We have filed complaints across the state, and finally Kamarbandha Police acted with our support. We were shocked when certain BJP workers gathered at the police station and tried to block our entry. When we questioned them, they fled. This seems orchestrated. The culprit acted under influence, and a proper investigation is necessary. He has insulted every mother in Assam."
Local sources also allege that BJP leaders visited the police station during the protests, reportedly obstructing the youth wing’s activities and escalating tensions further.
The arrest sparked immediate protests by the party’s youth wing, Jatiya Yuva Shakti, outside Kamarbandha Police Station, demanding appropriate action and the arrest of others involved.
ALSO READ: “Show Me a Single Miya in My Constituency”: Assam CM Challenges Lurinjyoti