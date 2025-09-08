AJP Intensifies Agitation Demanding CAA Repeal, Holds Protest in Mirza

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) intensified its agitation demanding the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) with a massive protest held in Kamrup district's Mirza on Monday.

The protest began with AJP members lighting candles before the portrait of music maestro Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, taking an oath to continue their resistance against the controversial law. Soon after, the streets of Mirza echoed with slogans against the BJP-led central government as hundreds of party workers and supporters marched holding banners.

The protesters strongly opposed the Centre’s recent move to extend the application deadline for CAA by another ten years. They declared that under no circumstances would the people of Assam accept the law, which they termed discriminatory and dangerous for the indigenous identity of the state.

“If the CAA is unacceptable for other northeastern states, how can it be acceptable for Assam?” the protesters questioned.

Addressing the gathering, AJP joint secretary Pankaj Lochan Goswami alleged that the BJP has crafted the Act as a political strategy to grant citizenship to Hindu foreigners and secure electoral advantages.

