NRC ‘Meaningless’, Govt Aiding Foreigners via CAA, D-Voters: Lurinjyoti Gogoi

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Sunday participated in a joining programme at Pathsala in Bajali district, aiming to consolidate the organisation’s base in the region, known for its deep-rooted nationalist spirit.

Earlier in the day, a memorial tribute was paid to cultural icon Dr. Bhupen Hazarika at Azad Bhawan premises in Pathsala before the formal programme began. Several local leaders, retired teachers, and social workers joined AJP at the event.

Speaking to the media, Gogoi launched a scathing attack on the government’s eviction drives across Assam. He alleged that while the government displaces indigenous people, branding them as “foreigners,” it simultaneously facilitates land settlement and compensation in the name of citizenship.

“The government has kept alive the effort to permanently settle foreigners in Assam. The Centre always looks at us differently, and that is why they impose CAA on us. This very process of granting citizenship to foreigners is stripping away our rights,” Gogoi remarked.

Taking on the state leadership, the AJP president said, “The Chief Minister claims that only 12 people have applied under CAA and three have been granted citizenship. But he forgets that 19 lakh names were excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Through what process will they be recognised as citizens? Now, the CM himself says the NRC is meaningless and full of errors. If a revision is carried out, those 19 lakh exclusions will rise to 21 lakh.”

Citing Minister Ranjit Kumar Dass’s admission, Gogoi further pointed out that “94,477 D-voters are set to be given citizenship. This proves the government is paving the way for lakhs of foreigners to be included.”

In a sharp personal attack, Gogoi also raked up the alleged links between the BJP and cleric Abdul Ali Madani, stating, “Madani has been an agent for long. His ties with the BJP date back to Vajpayee’s era. From Ajit Singh to electoral deals, from securing government contracts to playing roles in fratricidal conflicts – his connections with the saffron party are deep. The people of Assam have understood that the BJP wants to use Madani to sail through elections.”

The Pathsala programme, attended by AJP leaders including Bhupesh Khataniar, witnessed enthusiastic participation from locals, lending momentum to the party’s organisational drive in Bajali.

