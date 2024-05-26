AJP Leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi Rejects Merger Proposal with Raijor Dal

Akhil Gogoi recently underscored the necessity of forming a robust regional entity in Assam, revealing that Raijor Dal had positive discussions with AJP regarding a potential merger. "Raijor Dal has already agreed to this merger. The decision now lies with AJP. If they agree, we will create a new political party with a fresh constitution, forming a formidable opposition to the BJP," he told the media, expressing confidence that other smaller parties would join this new coalition.