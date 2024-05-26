AJP Leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi Rejects Merger Proposal with Raijor Dal

In the wake of Sivasagar legislator and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi's call for a 'strong regional force' to protect Assam's interests, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi has countered his proposal, dismissing the possibility of a merger.
Akhil Gogoi recently underscored the necessity of forming a robust regional entity in Assam, revealing that Raijor Dal had positive discussions with AJP regarding a potential merger. "Raijor Dal has already agreed to this merger. The decision now lies with AJP. If they agree, we will create a new political party with a fresh constitution, forming a formidable opposition to the BJP," he told the media, expressing confidence that other smaller parties would join this new coalition.
Contrarily, Lurinjyoti Gogoi advocated for a common platform of regional parties rather than a full merger. He emphasized the importance of a unified front to offer a better political alternative for the people of Assam, suggesting that collaboration without merging could still achieve their goals.
Akhil Gogoi further stated that if the merger fails due to "technical" reasons, Raijor Dal plans to establish a 'United Front' to bring regional parties together under one banner, reinforcing the need for regional unity in the face of national political challenges.