Akhil Gogoi Advocates for Unified Regional Force in Assam

Sibsagar legislator and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi emphasized the need for a "strong regional force" to protect Assam's interests during a press briefing on Friday. Gogoi announced his party's willingness to merge with the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) to form a new political entity aimed at countering the dominance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.
"Given the current political climate in Assam, the necessity for a robust regional party is evident. We have engaged in positive discussions with AJP leaders about merging our parties. Raijor Dal has already given its consent to this merger," Gogoi stated.
He further indicated that the decision now rests with the Assam Jatiya Parishad. "If AJP agrees, we will establish a new political party with a fresh constitution. I am confident that our union will create a formidable opposition to the BJP. Additionally, we anticipate that other smaller parties will join our cause," he added.
Gogoi highlighted that regional parties are crucial in offering a better political alternative for the people of Assam. He also mentioned that should the merger not materialize due to "technical" reasons, Raijor Dal plans to form a 'United Front' to consolidate regional parties under a single banner.
Despite the proactive stance of Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi has not yet made an official statement regarding the proposed merger. Both Raijor Dal and AJP were part of a united opposition forum led by Congress in the recent Lok Sabha polls, where Congress ceded the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat to Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who contested against BJP heavyweight Sarbananda Sonowal.
The potential merger signifies a strategic move to consolidate regional power and present a unified front against the BJP, reflecting the dynamic and evolving political landscape of Assam.