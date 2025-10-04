Garima Saikia Returns Zubeen Garg's GMCH Post Mortem. What Does She Say?

Garima Saikia Garg on Saturday stated that she has chosen not to accept the post-mortem report of her husband, late singer Zubeen Garg, conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), citing that making it public at this stage could affect the ongoing investigation.

This comes after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted the post-mortem report of the late singer earlier today.

“Since the investigation is still underway, I felt making the post-mortem report public at this moment could hamper the process. That is why I have not accepted it,” Garima said.

Expressing her faith in the legal system, she added, “I trust the law. I don’t know much about legal matters. The post-mortem report should remain with the court and the investigating officers. I believe the investigation is moving ahead properly.”

Calling for a speedy and transparent probe, Garima stressed that the truth must come out at the earliest. “We must know what actually happened very soon. The investigation must be intensified. Whoever is guilty should face the strictest punishment,” she asserted.

On an emotional note, she underlined that the post-mortem report is not her personal property but a legal document. “I have lost my husband. I can never get him back. But he must get the justice he deserves. Give justice to Zubeen Garg,” she appealed.

She further informed that both she and her sister-in-law’s statements were recorded by the SIT today.

On allegations that Zubeen Garg was killed by poisoning, Garima Garg said that, “If Shekhar Goswami knew that Zubeen was poisoned, why he hid it for so long? In this case, the guilty must receive the harshest possible punishment. My husband loved everyone so much; even then, why was he treated like this?”