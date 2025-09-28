AJP President Alleges NRIs Funded Return of Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains

Lurinjyoti Gogoi, president of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), has claimed that the mortal remains of late singer Zubeen Garg were brought to Assam using funds collected from Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), rather than through government arrangements.

Speaking to the media, Gogoi said, “When we heard the tragic news of Zubeen Garg’s passing, the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, had stated that Zubeen’s body would be brought via a chartered flight and that the External Affairs Minister would go to Singapore to receive it. However, that did not happen. I have information that the government made no effort from their side, and the mortal remains were instead brought with funds from NRIs.”

Gogoi also urged journalists to investigate and report on the matter, highlighting the need for transparency and the public’s right to know about the arrangements for the beloved artist’s last rites.

The statement has ignited discussions among the public and media regarding the significant role of the Assamese diaspora in supporting Zubeen Garg’s final journey.

