Durga Puja in Teok Sees Subdued Observances as Assam Mourns Zubeen Garg

The untimely death of Assam's cultural giant Zubeen Garg has spread a veil of mourning over the state, and there is hardly any space for festive fervour. Not even on the auspicious day of Durga Puja is the spirit of celebration apparent as people are still grieving the irretrievable loss.

In the greater Teok region, including the 108-year-old Meleng Milan Mandir, the traditional pomp of Durga Puja is noticeably lacking. Worshippers and locals, dazed with grief over the passing of the popular artiste, have called off all cultural events that are part of the celebrations.

Instead, organisers have chosen a low-key observance, restricting the celebration to ritualistic and devotional activities. The puja pandals that usually ring with music, dance, and cultural shows are now places of quiet contemplation.

On Shasthi, the day that normally heralds the festive start of Durga Puja, the Meleng Milan Mandir of Teok, with a history dating back to a century, saw subdued celebrations—a poignant reminder of the collective grief of the Assamese nation.

