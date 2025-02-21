AJP Questions Fairness of APSC Scam Report, Accuses BJP of Political Motives

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Friday raised serious concerns over the fairness and impartiality of the Biplab Sharma Commission's report on the APSC scam, alleging that it was prepared without proper verification and has been used as a political tool by the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, AJP General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan criticized the report for relying solely on the unilateral statement of Mrigen Saikia without verifying the authenticity of the names mentioned.

He further pointed out that despite being the first investigating officer in the APSC scam, Mukul Saikia’s testimony was never recorded, a fact that even Saikia himself acknowledged.

The AJP also highlighted that the court had mandated the submission of the one-member commission’s report to the Legislative Assembly within six months, which was not done. This delay allegedly led to some of the accused being reinstated to their jobs. The party has urged the government to implement the report’s recommendations, warning that failure to do so would raise further doubts about its intentions.

Meanwhile, All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) President Utpal Sharma reacted to the mention of AASU in the report, questioning the basis of its claims. He stated that the report merely accuses candidate John Das of being close to AASU chief advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya without providing further clarification.

Sharma also questioned how Bhattacharjya came to know John Das, emphasizing the need for a clear explanation. He further stated that John Das was a highly meritorious student from Pathsala who had secured a rank in the examination but faced financial hardships. Bhattacharjya had extended support to him in his academic journey due to his family's poor economic condition, he added.

The controversy surrounding the APSC scam report continues to intensify, with political parties and student organizations demanding clarity and action.

