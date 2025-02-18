Akhil Gogoi and Kamal Medhi at Center of APSC Scam Storm: What’s Next?

The Biplab Sharma Commission’s report on the APSC (Assam Public Service Commission) scam has sparked significant controversy by naming several individuals, including Akhil Gogoi, Kamal Kumar Medhi, and others, in connection with the 2014 scandal.

The report alleges that in 2014, Gogoi received a sum of Rs 3 lakh from Rakesh Paul, the prime accused in the scam. In response to these allegations, Gogoi on Tuesday denied any involvement and defended his role in exposing the APSC scam through his leadership of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS).

He highlighted that the KMSS played a pivotal role in unmasking the corruption within the commission, and he had even been imprisoned twice for his participation in protests against the scandal.

In a press conference held at his residence in Nizarapar, Guwahati, Akhil Gogoi, President of Raijor Dal and MLA of Sivasagar, addressed the findings of the report. The commission’s report cites a confession by Dr. Mrigen Saikia on page 507, suggesting Gogoi’s alleged involvement in facilitating the transfer of money to Kamal Medhi. While the report included names of several individuals connected to the scam, it notably did not mention prominent political figures such as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, despite earlier allegations involving him.

Gogoi criticized the government for withholding the commission’s report for three years. He accused the Assam government of deliberately delaying its release to suppress crucial information. "The Chief Minister has managed to withhold this report from March 21, 2022, until February 17, 2025, effectively covering up the truth," he stated. He further raised concerns about the incomplete nature of the commission's findings, claiming that it only listed government employees involved in the scam, rather than political leaders who may have been complicit.

In his remarks, Gogoi called for the suspension of all individuals who secured government jobs through the corrupt process in 2014, labeling Himanta Biswa Sarma as the "biggest criminal" in the APSC scam. He also questioned the role of the late Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, calling him a "villain" in the unfolding of the APSC scandal. Gogoi concluded his press conference by addressing the allegations surrounding his family. He clarified that if anyone had given gifts during the wedding of his son, Gaurav Gogoi, it should not be used to accuse him of involvement in corruption, reinforcing that his family had no part in the APSC scandal.

As the controversy surrounding the APSC scam continues to unfold, the demands for accountability from both political leaders and government officials remain high. The public will be watching closely to see how the Assam government responds to these allegations and calls for justice.

BJP spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi took to his official Facebook profile to address the allegations mentioned in the Biplab Sharma Commission’s report regarding the APSC scam. Medhi refuted the claim that he had received Rs 3 lakh from Mrigen Saikia, calling the allegations false. Medhi explained, “I have come across the accusations against me in the commission's report, which state that I received Rs 3 lakh from Mrigen Saikia. I want to make it clear that these claims are completely false. Saikia did come to meet me, but he did not know me personally. He was accompanied by another individual, whose name I will not disclose. Saikia informed me that Akhil Gogoi had sent him and asked him to meet me. I inquired about the matter, and Saikia mentioned that Rakesh Paul wanted to speak with me and Akhil Gogoi. I suggested that he discuss the issue directly with Akhil Gogoi, as it wasn’t something we could talk about publicly. Saikia stayed for about 10 to 15 minutes before leaving. I have never met him again after that, and the allegations of me accepting money are completely false.”

Medhi further emphasized, "I will take legal action against these false accusations, as they are damaging my reputation. Saikia first went to Akhil Gogoi’s residence before meeting me, which is why I agreed to see him. During our time with KMSS, both Akhil Gogoi and I protested against the APSC scam, even landing in jail for it. This seems to be part of a conspiracy against me."

Meanwhile, the report of the Biplab Sharma Commission has sparked another controversy in the state. According to the findings of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) scam investigation, the name of All Assam Student’s Union (AASU) Chief Advisor, Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, has come up in the report.

The information cited in Volume-II of the CCE-2014 report, on the pages related to the year 2015, reveals that Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya had close ties with John Das, who secured the top position in the APSC exam that year. Furthermore, a photo of Bhattacharya from that time, along with Rakesh Paul, the main accused in the APSC scandal, gained significant attention on social media. However, Dr. Bhattacharya, the Chief Advisor of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), has not yet commented on the allegations made in the report.

