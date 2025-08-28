AJP Slams Amit Shah, Calls BJP’s 10 Years in Assam a Decade of Betrayal

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to the state, accusing the party of a decade-long record of betrayal.

Addressing a press meet in Guwahati, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan alleged that the BJP has repeatedly misled the people of Assam with empty promises since coming to power. “Whenever central leaders visit, they only deliver speeches to seek votes, but Assam has gained nothing in return. Assam is not a theatre stage for political drama,” Gogoi said.

The AJP leader demanded that Amit Shah release a white paper on the deportation of illegal foreigners, including clear data on how many individuals have actually been expelled. He also questioned Shah’s hesitation in accepting the Clause 6 Committee Report on constitutional safeguards under the Assam Accord.

Raising concerns over border security, Gogoi reminded that Shah had once promised to seal the Assam border so tightly that “not even a bird could enter,” yet the commitment remains unfulfilled. He added that flood control projects like Amrit Sarovar have failed to free Assam from recurrent deluge.

The AJP further alleged that the BJP government has handed over tribal land to corporates such as Adani and Ambani, while long-standing demands of six communities for Scheduled Tribe status remain unaddressed. They also called for independent probes into alleged scams linked to the Chief Minister’s family and the Girgai land scam.

On another front, Gogoi announced that the party will soon file a case against Syeda Hamid, questioning the state government’s silence and the Chief Minister’s “undue affection” towards her despite allegations.

The AJP warned that protests would continue until Assam’s key national issues, including illegal immigration, NRC finalisation, flood control, and indigenous rights, are addressed.

