Life Lost for ₹10,000 Cheque? Lurinjyoti Gogoi Slams Assam CM Over Sarala Devi’s Death

Grief and anger gripped Budru Kuchi village in Nalbari after the sudden death of Sarala Devi, who collapsed during a public meeting in Nalbari district under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (Lakhpati Baideu Scheme) attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday (August 29). She later passed away on the way back home after attending the meeting.

On Tuesday, opposition leaders, including MLA Monoranjan Talukdar and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi, visited her residence to console the bereaved family and demanded accountability for the incident.

Sarala Devi had gone to Ghograpar, Nalbari, to receive a cheque of Rs. 10,000 under the Lakhpati Baideu scheme. However, what was supposed to be a moment of financial relief turned into tragedy. She reportedly fell ill during the massive gathering, and her condition worsened while returning home, ultimately leading to her death.

Expressing outrage, AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi questioned the very system that forced women like Sarala Devi into such risky gatherings. “Whose negligence caused the death of Sarala Devi? The life of a person is far more valuable than Rs. 10,000. The Chief Minister must realise this,” Gogoi said, demanding justice for the deceased and adequate compensation for her family.

He alleged that women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) were pressured by the ruling BJP to attend the rally, with assurances of travel allowance and threats that they would otherwise be denied benefits. “Even pregnant women were compelled to go. When a venue meant for 15,000 is crammed with 40,000 people, suffocation and lack of oxygen are inevitable. This is mismanagement at the cost of lives,” Gogoi remarked.

Taking a swipe at CM Sarma’s comment during the rally that he had “never seen so many women in his life,” Gogoi said, “It is not about numbers. The Chief Minister should have ensured the safety and health of those women. Instead of a mass spectacle, the cheques could have been distributed through SHG leaders in a safer manner. That way, no one would have been harmed.”

Gogoi further alleged that the government has deliberately excluded the names of women who supported opposition parties from the Lakhpati Baideu scheme list. “This is people’s money, not the BJP’s. The government has no right to distribute it selectively,” he said.

Sarala Devi reportedly vomited on her way home after feeling unwell at the event, and later succumbed. “Her death is not just a personal tragedy; it is a collective shame. The price of life is far greater than Rs. 10,000,” Gogoi stressed, urging the government to compensate her family and rethink the way such welfare schemes are implemented.

The incident has sparked widespread concern, with many questioning the safety arrangements at large political gatherings and demanding better measures to protect citizens attending government events.

