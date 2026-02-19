AJP Slams Assam Govt Over Delay in Clause 6 Report Submission

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Thursday criticised the state government for allegedly failing to forward the report of the Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission to the appropriate authorities for implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

According to sources, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan accused the BJP-led government of “playing hide and seek” over the committee’s recommendations. They said such actions are against the interests of the indigenous Assamese people.

Clause 6 of the Assam Accord provides for constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards to protect the cultural, social and linguistic identity of the Assamese people. To frame the modalities for its implementation, the Centre had constituted a high-level committee headed by Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma.

According to the sources, the committee recommended several key measures, including reservation of seats for indigenous Assamese people in the Lok Sabha, the Assam Legislative Assembly and local bodies. It also reportedly suggested reservation of jobs for Assamese youth in both central and state government services, as well as provisions for reservation in certain private sector employment.

The party demanded that the government act transparently and expedite steps for the implementation of the recommendations, stating that the future of constitutional safeguards for Assamese people depends on it.