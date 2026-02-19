AIUDF Not Part of Opposition Alliance: AJP Chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi

A political row broke out on Thursday after reports surfaced claiming that the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) had participated in a meeting of opposition parties held at Hotel Gateway in Guwahati.

Advertisment

The meeting, convened under the banner of the proposed “Assam” opposition coalition, was attended by several regional leaders. However, the absence of the Congress party and the alleged presence of AIUDF sparked debate both within political circles and on social media.

According to sources, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, president of AJP, issued a strong clarification denying AIUDF’s involvement. In a statement to the media, he termed the reports “false and conspiratorial.”

“It has been reported by some media outlets that AIUDF participated in today’s Assam coalition meeting at Hotel Gateway. This news is completely false. AIUDF is not part of the Assam coalition and cannot be part of it,” Gogoi said.

He further asserted that the Assam coalition does not align with any communal political party, making it clear that there is no scope for AIUDF’s inclusion in the bloc.

The opposition meeting was attended by leaders, including Akhil Gogoi, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Jagadish Bhuyan and Manoranjan Talukdar. Leaders present reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over the Congress party’s role in the opposition alliance, highlighting internal strains ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.