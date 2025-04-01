AJP Slams Muhammad Yunus Over Remarks on India, Reminds Bangladesh of Its Origins

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has strongly criticized Muhammad Yunus, interim head of Bangladesh'scaretaker government, over remarks he made during his recent visit to China. Yunus, reportedly referring to India's northeastern states as a "landlocked area," suggested that China has opportunities to establish a market in the region.

In a press statement issued today, AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi and General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan expressed their outrage, accusing Bangladesh of being an ungrateful nation. They reminded Yunus of Bangladesh's historical debt to India, which played a pivotal role in its independence in 1971. The AJP leaders also referenced the political turmoil in Bangladesh last year, which forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina into exile and led to widespread unrest. Yunus was appointed as the head of the interim government, which continues to grapple with instability and economic challenges.

The AJP leaders further pointed out that traditionally, every Bangladeshi head of state has made India their first foreign visit, recognizing India's key role in the nation's democratic survival. However, Yunus's choice to visit China and make provocative statements about India's northeastern states was sharply criticized.

The AJP's response was unequivocal, with the leaders declaring, "If Muhammad Yunus, sitting under Pakistan’s shadow, thinks he can challenge India, then he is living in a fool’s paradise." They also issued a stern warning, saying, "If India's 1.4 billion people turn their anger toward Bangladesh, it will be reduced to ashes. India considers Bangladesh as a younger sibling, not as an equal. Yunus should remember this before making reckless statements."

