AJP Slams SIT Probe into Zubeen Garg’s Death, Demands Supreme Court-Monitored Investigation

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Monday launched a attack on the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of Zubeen Garg, terming the SIT probe a “complete failure.”

Addressing a press meet at the Dispur Press Club, AJP general secretary Chittaranjan Basumatary questioned the credibility, intent, and transparency of the ongoing inquiry.

"The people of Assam are waiting restlessly to know the truth behind the death of our beloved artist. But the SIT has failed miserably,” Basumatary said. “Every morning they say one thing and by evening, something entirely different.”

He further criticized the SIT’s approach in inviting a few selected individuals for discussions, many of whom—including AASU and others rejected the invitation outright. “This investigation should have been thorough and professional, but instead, it is being conducted under unseen political pressure,” Basumatary alleged.

" A Farce in the Name of Investigation" he said,Calling the recent arrests “dramatic and superficial,” the AJP leader accused the SIT of misleading the public. “The main work has not been done. The accused were given VIP treatment instead of interrogation,” he said.

“The Chief Minister had promised that the culprits would be brought to justice. Instead, those accused are enjoying privileges. Even those who were on the yacht that night haven’t been questioned." he stated

He went on to raise a series of explosive questions: “Was there a blueprint for Zubeen Garg’s murder?”. Are those who attended the yacht party innocent or complicit? Why has the SIT not recreated the crime scene?”

Basumatary accused the government and the SIT of attempting to “erase Zubeen Garg’s identity” through a deliberate conspiracy. “For a long time, there has been an effort to silence the spirit and name of Zubeen Garg. The government has failed to ensure justice,” he further added.

The AJP leader also questioned the alleged involvement of Shyamkanu Mahanta and his wife, claiming, “She was a part of the crime but is freely roaming around. Why hasn’t she been arrested?”

He further questioned the Chief Minister’s public statements, accusing him of spreading confusion and contradictions. “The Chief Minister’s words no longer match his actions. The people of Assam are protesting for justice, but the government seems to be shielding the accused”.

Demanding an impartial investigation, Basumatary said, “We want the case to be handed over to a powerful national agency under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court. The SIT and the government have failed the people.”

He also drew attention to the Chief Minister’s personal connections, hinting at links between Abhimanyu Talukdar and certain influential families. “If such connections exist, they must be made public,” he demanded.

Taking a jibe at the Chief Minister’s earlier statements, Basumatary remarked, “He talks about giving thanks and taking credit, but what credit can one take when justice has not been delivered? When Zubeen’s ashes were supposed to be taken across districts, promises were made — yet even that has not been fulfilled.”

“The people of Assam will not stay silent,” Basumatary declared. “They will rise, and the truth behind Zubeen Garg’s death will come out. No one can suppress it any longer.”

