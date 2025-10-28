AJSYPA Urges Top Authorities to Act Against Fake SC Certificate Holders in Assam

The Anusuchit Jati Sangrami Yuba Parishad (AJSYPA), Assam has submitted a series of appeals to the Prime Minister of India, the Chief Justice of India, the President of India, and the Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, seeking strict action against several government employees accused of using fake Scheduled Caste (SC) certificates to secure their positions in public service.

In the letters, the organisation highlighted what it termed as a “direct violation of the rights of genuine Scheduled Caste persons” and called for the immediate dismissal of such employees in line with the directions of the Supreme Court of India in the landmark Kumari Madhuri Patil vs. Additional Commissioner (1994 6 SCC 241) judgment.

“The rights of genuine Scheduled Caste people in Assam have been repeatedly violated as individuals from non-SC communities continue to enjoy the benefits meant for the marginalised,” the AJSYPA stated in its letter.

The Parishad claimed that it has identified around 500 individuals across various government departments in Assam who allegedly used fake caste certificates.

Investigations by the State Level Scrutiny Committee (SLSC) and the Crime Investigation Department (CID) have reportedly confirmed that several of these individuals fraudulently claimed SC status, yet continue to hold government posts.

According to the documents forwarded by AJSYPA, the following individuals were among those allegedly found guilty of using false SC certificates:

1. Dr Bandana Das, Senior Professor, Department of Assamese, Nalbari College



2. Shri Lila Kairi Prasad, Employee, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Department, Government of Assam



3. Smt. Smita Kumari Mahatu, Employee, Office of the Director of Medical Education, Assam



4. Smt. Deepika Sorahia, Employee, Welfare of Scheduled Castes & Backwards Classes Department, Jonai, Dhemaji



5. Dr Pollov Borah, Village-Rongdoi, District-Jorhat



6. Dr Abhijit Dhar, Village-Namchesu, P.O.-Teok, District-Jorhat



7. Smti. Chandra Prova Devi Chahu, Village-Naikhowa, P.O.-Makhkhowa, P.S.-Dhakuakhana, District-Dhemaji



8. Shri Madhu Shastry, Dhemaji Town, Ward No. 2, District Dhemaji

Despite findings from the scrutiny committees, AJSYPA alleges that these individuals remain in government service, violating both constitutional and moral principles.

The Parishad urged immediate intervention from the highest offices in the country to ensure that those who misuse constitutional safeguards are held accountable, and the integrity of India’s reservation policy is protected.

“This is our sincere and humble appeal to uphold justice and the spirit of the Constitution,” the letter signed by Sanjib Das (President), Pabitra Hazarika (Adviser), and Amarandra Das (Adviser) stated.

