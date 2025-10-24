AJYCP Demands 24×7 Access to Zubeen Kshetra, Urges SOP Repeal

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has urged the Assam government to repeal the SOP restricting access to Zubeen Kshetra and keep the memorial open round the clock.

In a statement, the organisation emphasised that Zubeen Kshetra is a place of public affection and unity, and no restrictions should hinder the people’s devotion. The AJYCP also suggested that the Chief Minister appears apprehensive about unrestricted access, despite the site’s role as a symbolic gathering place fostering harmony and togetherness among Assam’s people.

The call for unrestricted access is gaining momentum, with opposition political parties and several notable public figures across Assam demanding the SOP’s repeal.

Yesterday, the District Magistrate of Kamrup Metropolitan, Sumit Sattawan, IAS, issued detailed guidelines for visitors to the cremation ground of legendary singer Zubeen Garg at Hatimura, Kamarkuchi. The directives, formulated after discussions with local stakeholders, aim to ensure the piousness and sanctity of the site.

Under the new order, the cremation ground will remain open daily from 6:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M., and no visitors will be permitted beyond these hours. Entry is strictly prohibited for anyone under the influence of alcohol or any intoxicating substance. Additionally, the consumption, serving, or distribution of liquor is banned both within the premises and in the immediate vicinity of the memorial.