"Police Administration Is Responsible For Baksa Incident", AJYCP Says In Presser

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) held a press conference addressing the unimaginable situation that happened in Baksa. The conference was opened by AJYCP President Palash Changmai.

AJYCP strongly condemned the police administration, holding them solely responsible for the Baksa incident. They specifically blamed Baksa District DSP Gitartha Dev Sarma, stating that the entire situation escalated due to his actions.

According to AJYCP, a magistrate should have been present when the accused were taken to jail, and the incident should have been announced over the microphone to avoid confusion. Instead, the police allegedly conducted a brutal lathi charge on the crowd.

AJYCP declared that the Baksa police are 100% responsible for the incident, and if any third party played a role, it was Gitartha Dev Sarma.

The organization also accused Sarma of having obtained his position through fraudulent means, citing Biplab Sharma’s report. AJYCP noted that Sarma’s father was reportedly biased against Zubeen Garg and demanded Gitartha's immediate suspension.

AJYCP criticized the Assam Police’s treatment of Zubeen Garg’s fans, pointing out that since the day of Zubeen’s death, the police have misused the law.

In Jorhat, a youth was even booked under the National Security Act (NSA). They alleged that the police failed to maintain confidentiality during Zubeen’s investigation and that both CID and SIT probes have been influenced by politics. AJYCP urged that the investigation be handed over to the CBI to ensure impartiality.

The organization raised questions about the role of expatriate Assamese who were requested to return to Assam, asking whether they were called as accused or witnesses. AJYCP also criticized the authorities for not arresting the NRI individuals present on the yacht, claiming that these expatriates also bear responsibility for the incident.

They even questioned the Singapore Assam Association president’s statement delivered with a smile, asking what it truly indicated.

AJYCP highlighted that a youth, Bidyut Kalita, was seriously injured during the incident and pledged to cover all his educational expenses. They also held DSP Gitartha Dev Sarma responsible for attacks on media personnel.

AJYCP announced a statewide hunger strike across Assam on one month of zubeen's death. They called on the people of Assam to light a diya in his memory that day.

Additionally, as part of their campaign for justice, AJYCP has started placing 10lakhs stickers on vehicles across the state, beginning from their central office.

