AJYCP Launches Statewide Campaign and Fast Demanding Justice for Zubeen Garg

Following the mysterious death of beloved artist Zubeen Garg, the people of Assam are eagerly awaiting justice. Amid rising political activity around this issue, the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has announced a series of initiatives demanding justice for the late artist.

Starting October 17, AJYCP members across all districts of Assam will launch a large-scale campaign, placing 10 lakh stickers featuring Zubeen Garg’s photo and the slogan “Give Justice to Zubeen Garg” on vehicles and public spaces. This will culminate in a statewide day-long fast on October 19, when one-month of the artist’s death will be completed.

In a press statement today, AJYCP Central Committee President Palash Changmai and General Secretary Bijon Bayan highlighted that after Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death, the state government had assigned the SIT and CID to investigate the matter. While the investigations continue, various details have already emerged publicly. Political parties and even the Chief Minister have engaged in political discourse around this sensitive issue, raising concerns about impartial justice.

It is deeply unfortunate that the pursuit of justice for a beloved artist has been overshadowed by political maneuvering. Over 25 days have passed since Zubeen Garg’s untimely death, yet the people of Assam are still not fully assured of a transparent and conclusive investigation.

In response, AJYCP has announced the following activities:

• From October 17, all districts will witness sticker campaigns on vehicles and public spaces featuring Zubeen Garg’s image and the slogan “Give Justice to Zubeen Garg.”

• On October 19, district committees will organize a day-long fast in all district headquarters, concluding with candlelight tributes to the late artist in the evening.

• Post-fast, every member from the branch level to the central committee will light candles at their homes in front of Zubeen Garg’s portrait and share photos on social media with the slogans “Give Justice to Zubeen Garg” or “Justice for Zubeen Garg.”

AJYCP emphasizes that Zubeen Garg’s death was mysterious and unnatural, and the organization has consistently demanded a thorough investigation. The prominent youth and students’ organisation also notes that Zubeen Garg was not only a world-class artist but also a cherished member of the Assamese community and a former associate of AJYCP.

AJYCP firmly asserts that no political interference will be tolerated in the pursuit of justice for Zubeen Garg. The council urges all parties to refrain from politicizing this sensitive matter. Any entity attempting to manipulate the issue will face strong resistance from AJYCP.

Also Read: Close Ties Between CM’s Family & Zubeen Garg Case Accused, Lurin Alleges