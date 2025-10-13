Close Ties Between CM’s Family & Zubeen Garg Case Accused, Lurin Alleges

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi addressing a press conference on Monday launched a blistering attack on the state government, alleging a deep nexus between Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s family and those whose names have surfaced in connection with the mysterious death of Assamese icon Zubeen Garg.

Gogoi expressed growing doubts about whether justice would ever be delivered in the case, accusing the government of shielding powerful individuals. “There is now visible doubt in the fight for justice for Zubeen Garg. Those whose names have cropped up share close ties with the Chief Minister’s family. The CM’s statements have also changed, making everyone question whether justice will truly be served,” he said.

Gogoi recalled that the Chief Minister himself had publicly stated that Zubeen Garg was murdered, and that he had received reports confirming this. “If the CM had such information, why hasn’t it been made public? We have the right to know the truth. If not, the Chief Minister himself must come under the purview of investigation,” Gogoi demanded.

The AJP chief also questioned the secrecy surrounding the post-mortem report. “Can the government not make the post-mortem report public? If there’s no issue, release it. We have records of who called whom on the night in question. We know about the connections between Shyamkanu Mahanta and the Chief Minister,” Gogoi claimed.

He further alleged that businessman Abhimanyu Talukdar, described as a “wealthy man with strong political links,” shares a close relationship with the Chief Minister. “When the CM visited Singapore, Abhimanyu Talukdar accompanied him. He was also present during the Advantage Assam in Vivanta, Guwahati, which had links to Smile Asia Foundation — an organisation with which Talukdar is indirectly associated. These connections must be examined seriously,” he said.

Taking a sharp dig at the state’s sluggish probe, Gogoi accused authorities of deliberately delaying justice. “Garima Garg sought justice within ten days, but the process seems to be intentionally slowed down. Why are the accused being summoned one by one? Are these just job interview calls? Why wasn’t Siddhartha Sharma arrested immediately? Is there an attempt to malign the character of others involved?” he asked.

He warned that if justice is denied, the AJP will not hesitate to escalate the fight. “We did not enter politics for power, but if we must fight politically for justice, we will. We will go as far as necessary. Every video must be examined. Who wrote those misleading lines in Assamese about Siddhartha Sharma? We need answers,” Gogoi declared.

Calling for strict accountability, he demanded that Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, brother of Shyamkanu Mahanta, be dismissed from his post as Information Commissioner. “He must be removed. His continued presence in office raises serious ethical concerns,” Gogoi said.

The AJP leader also questioned the handling of Zubeen’s funeral ashes. “Why were the ashes not distributed across districts as promised? What is the government doing?”

In an emotional appeal, Gogoi urged the Chief Minister to reflect on the grief of Zubeen’s widow, Garima Garg. “The CM should think of Garima Garg’s pain before making insensitive remarks about Diwali celebrations. The state is mourning. This is not the time for casual statements,” he said.

He further warned the Chief Minister against dismissing public sentiment. “The CM cannot brush this aside with arrogance. He must uphold the dignity of his office. Threatening people with cases for speaking about his wife is unacceptable. We are not afraid of intimidation or lathi charges. Even if they create agents and spread falsehoods, truth will pierce through. Ultimately, God will deliver justice,” Gogoi concluded.