"Government Failed to Deliver Justice": AJYCP Steps Up Hunger Strike Movement

In a powerful show of solidarity and protest, the Kaliabor unit of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) staged a hunger strike at Jakhalabandha today, demanding swift and impartial justice for the Zubeen.

The protest saw students and youth activists gather in the morning, raising slogans and calling for immediate action in the ongoing investigation into Garg’s death.

Protesters emphasized that the case must remain free from political interference and urged the authorities to expedite the legal process.

Speaking at the protest, the student leaders appealed to the Chief Minister not to make public remarks on the investigation, highlighting that political commentary could hinder the pursuit of justice.

“Words can’t describe what we have lost. It has been a month since his demise. We had to demand justice for a man like Zubeen, and that is truly shameful. The SIT investigation is highly questionable—how did information get leaked to the public, and who will be held accountable for this?” they stated.

“We want a transparent investigation as soon as possible. The people of Assam will not stop this protest until justice is served,” they further stated.

Meanwhile, the AJYCP Charaideo district unit also launched a hunger strike in Sonari from early morning, calling for justice for Zubeen.

One of the protester from Sonari said, “We thank the government for arresting the accused in Zubeen’s case, but that is not enough. We want a proper investigation and justice. It is a shame that the government has failed to deliver this till now. We, along with the people of Assam, demand that justice be served as soon as possible.”

