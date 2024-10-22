Akhil Gogoi & 4 Others Face Charges in CAA Movement Case Amid Government Scrutiny

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Guwahati recently framed charges against four individuals, including Akhil Gogoi, in connection with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) movement. The court's verdict has sparked significant reactions, particularly from Gogoi's lawyer, Shantanu Borthakur.
Gogoi expressed concerns over the implications of the court's decision, stating, "The news is not good; NIA cases will be filed against us." He further remarked, "It's not that easy to oppose the government," indicating the challenges faced by those involved in the case. Gogoi announced plans to challenge the verdict, asserting, "We will move to the High Court soon against the NIA court verdict." He emphasized their disassociation from the "sedition and terrorist organisations mentioned in the verdict," despite the court imposing charges under UAPA Section 18, which suggests that the conspiracy case will proceed.
The court retained charges under IPC Section 120B, as well as Sections 153A and 153B. However, Gogoi highlighted a positive aspect of the ruling, noting, "The good news is that the lifting of UAPA 39 i.e. not associating with terrorist organizations and lifting 124A i.e. not being anti-national."
The charges against the accused stem from allegations of conspiring during the CAA movement and inciting conflict between different groups. Gogoi criticized the government's actions, stating, "Today's verdict has proved that the government is actively after us more than ever before."
Borthakur elaborated on the specifics of the charges, explaining that Akhil Gogoi faces accusations under Sections 18, IPC 220(B), 153(A), and 153(B), while Bittu Sonowal, Dhaijya Konwar, and Manas Konwar are charged under UAPA Section 18 and IPC 220(B). Notably, the court did not frame charges of sedition under Section 124(A) against Gogoi, nor under Section 38 for alleged aid to Maoists. Borthakur added, "This case will continue. You can approach the High Court challenging the case."
The NIA court's decision was significant, as it determined the future of the case. Earlier, Gogoi had expressed confidence, stating, "We have faith that the court will deliver the right verdict," while highlighting the government's ongoing legal pressures. He emphasized, "The people of Assam will never compromise with anyone," reaffirming their resolve to contest the allegations.
Despite the court's ruling, Gogoi remains apprehensive about further harassment, emphasizing that a proper decision will ultimately be made based on the court's verdict.