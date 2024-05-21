BJP MLA Predicts Raijor Dal Chief Akhil Gogoi to Become Next APCC President

BJP MLA Prasanta Phukan from Dibrugarh constituency has predicted that Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi will soon assume the role of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president. Phukan claimed that Gogoi's transition to the APCC is imminent, with groundwork already completed by the Sivasagar MLA.
“There have been many instances where APCC’s campaigns were conducted only after Akhil Gogoi came to the rallies,” Phukan stated to the media on Tuesday. As of now, Akhil Gogoi has not responded to these predictions made by the BJP legislator.
In addition to his comments about Gogoi, Phukan expressed confidence in the BJP's performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He asserted that the BJP would secure a victory in Dibrugarh with a margin of 4.5 to 5 lakh votes. He further predicted that the BJP would win more than 11 seats in Assam, with the possibility of the tally increasing as vote counting progresses.
Phukan also criticized the APCC, stating, “If APCC conducts a fest on June 4, they will have to throw away the food items like earlier.” He advised APCC president Bhupen Bora to refrain from commenting on BJP affairs, asserting that Bora has no moral right to do so.