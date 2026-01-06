Akhil Gogoi Alleges BJP Plot to Remove ‘Non-Supporters’ from Assam Voter List

Raijor Dal leader and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi made explosive allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that senior party leaders are orchestrating a covert operation to delete the names of voters who do not support the BJP from Assam’s electoral rolls.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference in Dibrugarh, Gogoi alleged that BJP leader Dilip Saikia had issued instructions during a video conference to remove the names of people who did not vote for the BJP.

According to Gogoi, the directive was given to mandal presidents and other party functionaries, asking them to compile and submit details of such voters by the 12th of the month.

Gogoi claimed that he personally overheard details of the video conference on January 4 while sitting with a BJP leader. “What I heard was shocking. It was clearly stated that those who do not vote for the BJP should be identified and their names removed from the voter list,” he said.

Escalating the allegation further, Gogoi accused Assam Minister Ashok Singhal of launching a large-scale operation to remove nearly 10,000 voters from each of 60 assembly constituencies who are allegedly perceived as anti-BJP.

He claimed that preparations for this exercise are already underway and that Singhal has been holding secret meetings in the Dibrugarh–Tinsukia belt to push the plan forward.

Calling the issue a direct attack on democracy, Gogoi said that manipulating voter lists to suit political interests amounts to disenfranchising citizens and undermining free and fair elections in Assam.

He challenged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP leader Dilip Saikia to make the video conference public if they have nothing to hide. “If these allegations are false, then release the video conference and prove us wrong,” Gogoi said.

Also Read: Files Containing Allegations Against CM Sarma Could Be Opened, Says Akhil Gogoi