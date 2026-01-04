Files Containing Allegations Against CM Sarma Could Be Opened, Says Akhil Gogoi

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi has claimed that the files containing allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be reopened if the BJP comes under opposition rule.

Speaking to reporters during the inauguration of the Raijor Dal office in Jhaji Hahchara and a workers’ meeting on Saturday, Gogoi alleged that while serving as a Congress minister and MLA, Himanta Biswa Sarma suppressed multiple complaints against him, including cases related to financial irregularities, to avoid jail. According to Gogoi, the files were hidden from both the police and the courts.

“During the Congress rule, he managed to avoid facing any of these cases. Later, fearing imprisonment for various alleged irregularities, he joined the BJP,” Gogoi said.

He added that once Sarma became Chief Minister, the remaining files were reportedly destroyed, ensuring that no action could be taken against him while in power. Gogoi also mentioned that legislator Padma Hazarika had approached the court with documents against Sarma, but the matter was quietly resolved at the time.

Gogoi expressed confidence that the files, which remain secure in his possession, will be made public once the BJP faces opposition in Assam, ensuring transparency and accountability.

