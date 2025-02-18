Could the APSC Scam Be Part of a Larger Political Network? New Revelations Suggest So

The Biplab Sharma Commission, formed to investigate the APSC scam, has prepared a two-volume report. The second volume, which spans 645 pages, contains the confessions of a specific individual on certain pages. The explosive confessions of this individual can be found between pages 500 and 508 of the report.

The individual made the confession before the Commission on October 18, 2021. The person disclosed their name, surname, and identity under oath prior to making the confession before the Commission, stating:

"I am Dr. Mrigen Saikia, 60 years old, son of the late Moniram Saikia. My residence is at Batahguli, Bogoritol. The police station is Dispur, and the district is Kamrup Metro."

"I received a summons from this Commission on October 8, 2021, and based on that, I am providing this confession."

Dr. Saikia went on to explain:

"Currently, I am working in the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the Assam Government as RAIO (Suspended). On November 28, 2016, I was suspended after being accused in the case number 9362016 at the Dibrugarh police station."

"While being suspended, I retired on November 30, 2021. I am CCE-2013 certified, and regarding this exam, I wish to share what I know before the Commission."

Dr. Saikia shared his early interactions with Rakesh Paul, the then APSC Chairman:

"Rakesh Paul, who was the then APSC Chairman, I met him from December 2012. The Bihar's Ritwik Conference was held from December 2012 to January 2013."

"The conference was held at the Khanapara Veterinary Campus. I was the president of the campus committee at that time. My designation was Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO). He had requested me to provide the Khanapara Veterinary Field for this conference. I assisted him in this task, and this relationship later became quite close."

At that time, Rakesh Paul was the Acting Chairman of the APSC. Dr. Saikia further explained his interactions:

"I had been in regular contact with him regarding my promotion, and it was then that I came into contact with APSC Research Officer Mukul Deka. Deka’s sister and my wife were classmates. I was a neighbor of the then Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. Because of this, I had a good relationship with the late Gogoi. Gradually, my relationship with Rakesh Paul deepened."

"He had requested me to arrange a meeting with the Chief Minister. Accordingly, in February 2013, Dr. Saikia took Rakesh Paul to the residence of Chief Minister Gogoi. Rakesh Paul requested Chief Minister Gogoi to appoint him as the permanent Chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission. On one occasion, when they visited the Chief Minister's residence, they had brought some gifts."

"Among the gifts were a gold chain, ring, bracelet, etc. This was because Chief Minister Gogoi’s son, Gaurav Gogoi, was getting married. These gifts were for Gaurav Gogoi."

The confession continued:

"Once, I myself had also requested Chief Minister Gogoi to appoint me as the permanent Chairman of the APSC. He told me to wait for some time."

"During this visit, Chief Minister Gogoi informed me that he had instructed the Personnel Department to make Rakesh Paul the permanent Chairman of the Commission, and the file in this regard had been put up. For this, Paul had given me 5 lakh rupees to move things forward."

"At that time, the file was being held on the table of Deputy Secretary M. Borbhuyan in the Law Department. I contacted him, and he told me, 'This file has many complications, and it cannot be cleared easily.'"

According to Dr. Saikia's statement to the Commission, after receiving the money, the file was cleared. Dr. Saikia explained how the events unfolded:

"Rakesh Paul was instructed by Deputy Secretary M. Borbhuyan to make direct contact. Paul mentioned that he had called Dr. Saikia and sent him to Hotel Pragati Manor on GS Road in the city. There, Paul met Mukul Deka, lawyer Zahid Chowdhury, and Deputy Secretary M. Bezbaruah. Rakesh Paul's close associate Sudip Das was also present that day."

"Dr. Saikia handed over 50,000 rupees to Borbhuyan through Paul to be given to him. However, Borbhuyan, due to the CCTV presence, did not accept the money at that time and mentioned he would take it later. A few days after that, Rakesh Paul's permanent appointment as Chairman of the APSC was announced. Rakesh Paul took the oath at the Raj Bhavan."

"According to Dr. Saikia, at that time, the Governor of Assam was quite close to Rakesh Paul. Paul, through his personal security officer, had reportedly sent vegetables, clothes, and bottles of alcohol to the Raj Bhavan. After Paul's appointment as permanent Chairman, many people were seen around him. Sudip Das and Sanjay Saha were among those who were seen attending to visitors."

Dr. Saikia also revealed further details about the scandal:

"Prasenjit Kumar Ghosh had previously been selected as a tax inspector. In 2014, after the CCE exam, he was appointed to a DTO office. For this, he had taken a white-colored Duster car from Paul’s direction to deliver to Satsang Vihar. This car had been used at Satsang Vihar for two years, and later, it was sold to a person named Bhagwan Das in Sixmile locality."

"These details and statements were provided by Dr. Saikia. Bhagwan Das was close to Rakesh Paul. Ignoring the gender difference, Das’s son, Rakesh Das, was also given an ACS."

"Gradually, the distance between Dr. Saikia and Rakesh Paul grew. At that time, Rakesh Paul was accompanied by Vikas Kumar Prince, Kaushik Kumar Kalita, Bhaskar Dutta Das, and others. These three individuals, following Rakesh Paul's instructions, wrote the answer sheets for candidates appearing for the APSC exam."

"Dr. Saikia learned about all these actions. He was aware that the fake answer sheets were supposed to be printed at the printing press of Rakesh Paul's brother, Rajeev Paul, in Bhangagarh on GS Road."

"Adip Nunisa once gave him 50 lakh rupees. Rakesh Paul told Nunisa to give him the money because Nunisa's son-in-law, Gulsan Dawlagapur, was seeking a job."

"In 2014, Nunisa’s son-in-law was selected as a DSP. Dr. Saikia had informed the Commission that Rakesh Paul’s moral character was also not good. This was known by Paul's wife and mother, which led to Paul’s wife living separately in a flat."

"Dr. Saikia revealed many such secret stories and chapters. The money collected from job aspirants was sent to Deoghar in Jharkhand and Tura in Meghalaya. In Jharkhand, his elder sister lived, and in Tura, his younger sister resided."

Members of the Commission, including Shamidur Rahman and Dr. Basanta Kumar Doley, became involved in this misconduct as APSC members. They had their own candidates and collected money from those candidates. Dr. Doley’s team also recruited a woman who was involved in the collection.

"On behalf of Rakesh Paul, Dr. Mrigen Saikia gave money to many individuals. On page 507 of the Commission’s report, Dr. Saikia mentions the names of individuals he attempted to manage by giving them money on behalf of Rakesh Paul."

According to Saikia, RTI activist Dulal Bora and the then leader of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), Kamal Kumar Medhi, were given money by him personally. Dr. Saikia mentions giving 2 lakh rupees to Dulal Bora, which was related to a stolen vehicle case that Bora had filed. After receiving the money, Dulal Bora withdrew the case.

Dr. Saikia further claimed that he was asked by Rakesh Paul to contact Akhil Gogoi. Accordingly, Dr. Saikia visited Akhil Gogoi's residence in Chandmari. During this visit, Akhil Gogoi had a phone conversation with Rakesh Paul, and the place and time of the meeting were arranged. Later, Akhil Gogoi decided not to meet and asked Paul to contact Kamal Kumar Medhi instead."

"In 2014, Dr. Saikia gave 3 lakh rupees to Kamal Kumar Medhi on behalf of Rakesh Paul."

These are some of the shocking stories related to the APSC scandal. The truth of these events and the allegations raised will certainly be clarified by those against whom the accusations have been made, regarding their stance on the raised allegations.

Meanwhile, Akhil Gogoi has already called on Kamal Kumar Medhi to clarify his position. If Kamal Medhi, who is currently in the BJP, clears his stance, many other aspects of the situation will be revealed.

It is beyond the imagination of the common man to fathom how the scandals of one individual have trickled down to others.

